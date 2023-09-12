Betterment LLC Acquires 268,450 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,450 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $526,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

