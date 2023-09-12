Betterment LLC Acquires 93,174 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,174 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned 6.70% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $255,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,544.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

TFI opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

