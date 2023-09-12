Betterment LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 1.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $159,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

