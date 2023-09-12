Betterment LLC Buys 82,033 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 3.22% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,050,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

