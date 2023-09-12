Betterment LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,392 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $330,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

