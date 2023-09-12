Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 4.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $127,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,293,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,065,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,646,000 after acquiring an additional 414,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

