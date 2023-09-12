Betterment LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,425,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $830,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 187,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 486,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 207,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.