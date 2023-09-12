Betterment LLC Has $264.35 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 2.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $264,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.