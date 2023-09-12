Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.4% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $5,998,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.