Betterment LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 3.93% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $132,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,763,000 after acquiring an additional 155,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 301,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,796,000.

VWOB opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

