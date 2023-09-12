Betterment LLC Purchases 384,936 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $827,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

