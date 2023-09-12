Betterment LLC Sells 126,967 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,967 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 1.60% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $340,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

