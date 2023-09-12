Betterment LLC Sells 16,220 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $106,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

