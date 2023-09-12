Betterment LLC Sells 42,940 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $129,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

