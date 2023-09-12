Betterment LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 1.77% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $545,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

