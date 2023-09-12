Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Boosted by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 5.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $258.92 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.45 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

