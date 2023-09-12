Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Acquires 4,279 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 7.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.58 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.