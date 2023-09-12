Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises about 1.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FirstService by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after buying an additional 109,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

