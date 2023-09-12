Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 1.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,414,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 193.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

