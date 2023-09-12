Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,293 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.1% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

