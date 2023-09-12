Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 7.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 54.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,996,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.9% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of WCN opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

