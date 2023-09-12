Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $4.86 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 7.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

