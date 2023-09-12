Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 633.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,480,000 after purchasing an additional 191,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,016,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

