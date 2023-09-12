Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 12,719 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

