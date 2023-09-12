Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 3,451 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 7.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $8,792,647. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $232.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

