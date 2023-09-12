Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 48,857 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,006. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

