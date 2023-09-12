Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 58 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.0% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

TYL opened at $387.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,436 shares of company stock worth $2,946,986 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

