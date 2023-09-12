Black Maple Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,400 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. VMware comprises about 2.5% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.99.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

