Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys 4,761 Shares of Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Transphorm worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Transphorm during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Transphorm news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGAN shares. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Transphorm, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 114.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

