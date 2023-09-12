Black Maple Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Universal Technical Institute worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,760,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 217,918 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE UTI opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $293.33 million, a P/E ratio of 215.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.