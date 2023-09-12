Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $103,000 in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of The Arena Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Price Performance

NYSE:AREN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $121,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

