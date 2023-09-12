Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $390,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

