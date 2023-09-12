Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $607,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

