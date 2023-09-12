Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $7.25 Million in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,000. RB Global accounts for approximately 6.8% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of RB Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 804,696 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $55,586,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.