Black Maple Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of RumbleON worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 89.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RumbleON by 50.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RumbleON by 268.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750 in the last three months. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RumbleON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.23. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $382.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Recommended Stories

