Black Maple Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 680,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

