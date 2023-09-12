Black Maple Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Glory Star New Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,241,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 548,068 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

GSMG stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.54.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.