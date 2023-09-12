Black Maple Capital Management LP Purchases 21,464 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the quarter. Landsea Homes accounts for about 0.8% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Landsea Homes worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,448.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 443,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $3,326,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,740,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,055,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,404,992 shares of company stock worth $25,560,852. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $293.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Featured Stories

