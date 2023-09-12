Black Maple Capital Management LP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lithium Americas comprises 0.6% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 160.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 60.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

