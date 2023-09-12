Black Maple Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Applied Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $541.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $114,706.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,207.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.