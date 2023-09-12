Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 17,405 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Perpetua Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Perpetua Resources worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $9.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $31,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $61,839. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.50. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

See Also

