BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 22,519 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $342,964.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,069,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,275,850.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,833.55.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,302 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $840,594.96.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,542 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

