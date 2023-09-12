Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,544,371 shares during the period. Block accounts for about 9.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Block worth $278,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.59 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

