Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -122.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

