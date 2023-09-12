BloombergSen Inc. Acquires 6,950 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $454,668.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,392.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,455. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.6 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.35.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

