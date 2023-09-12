BloombergSen Inc. Boosts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 105.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,836 shares of company stock worth $6,747,863 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

