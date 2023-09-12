BloombergSen Inc. Boosts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group makes up about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.5 %

RVLV opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $993.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

