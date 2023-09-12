BloombergSen Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

