BloombergSen Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

