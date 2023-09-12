BloombergSen Inc. Buys Shares of 715,749 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,481,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 2.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of PNFP opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

